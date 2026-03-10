Draymond Green Injury: Expected to play Tuesday

Head coach Steve Kerr told reporters that he expects Green (back) to play in Tuesday night's game against the Bulls, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Green drew the questionable tag for Tuesday's contest due to a lingering lower-back issue, but the veteran forward is expected to be cleared to play against Chicago. He has averaged 8.6 points, 7.2 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 threes over 31.0 minutes per game across his last five outings.