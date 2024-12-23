Fantasy Basketball
Draymond Green

Draymond Green Injury: Goes to locker room

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Green (undisclosed) left Monday's game against the Pacers and went to the locker room early in the third quarter, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Green was subbed out just two minutes into the third quarter and went back to the locker room. While it's unclear what prompted his exit, it's worth noting he was on the injury report with an ankle injury leading up to the contest. While he's idle, Jonathan Kuminga and Kyle Anderson could see more minutes.

Draymond Green
Golden State Warriors
