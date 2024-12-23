Draymond Green Injury: GTD for Monday against Indiana
Green (ankle) will go through pregame warmups and is considered a game-time decision for Monday's game against the Pacers, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Green was sidelined for the Warriors' win over the Timberwolves on Saturday due to a left ankle injury. Kyle Anderson will likely start for a second straight game if Green is unable to be cleared for Monday's contest.
