Draymond Green Injury: Headed to locker room

Green left Tuesday's game versus the Mavericks with 4:36 remaining in the first quarter due to an apparent groin injury, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Green tallied five points, four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in seven minutes before exiting Tuesday's contest. If he's unable to return, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Kevon Looney and Jonathan Kuminga are candidates to receive increased playing time.