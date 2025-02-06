Draymond Green Injury: Heads to locker room

Green went to the locker room during Thursday's game against the Lakers with an apparent neck injury, Sam Gordon of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

During the fourth quarter of Thursday's matchup against the Lakers, Green went to the locker room to get a neck injury checked out by the Warriors' medical staff. The four-time NBA champion logged 27 minutes before heading to the locker room, racking up 12 points, three rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block.