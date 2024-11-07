Fantasy Basketball
Draymond Green headshot

Draymond Green Injury: Iffy for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 7, 2024 at 12:39pm

Green is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Cavaliers due to a right knee contusion.

Green likely suffered his injury during Wednesday's win over the Celtics and is now in danger of missing Friday's contest. If Green is unable to suit up against Cleveland, Jonathan Kuminga, Kyle Anderson, Kevon Looney and Trayce Jackson-Davis are all candidates to receive increased playing time.

