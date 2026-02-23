Draymond Green headshot

Draymond Green Injury: Iffy for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 23, 2026 at 4:21pm

Green (back) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans.

Green was a late scratch from Sunday's contest due to a lower back injury, leaving his status for Tuesday up in the air. Over his past five appearances, the 35-year-old is averaging 9.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists while shooting 37.5 percent from the field and 32.1 percent from beyond the arc. With Kristaps Porzingis (illness) already ruled out, Al Horford (toe) would likely draw the start if Green is unavailable, with Quinten Post providing reinforcement at center.

Draymond Green
Golden State Warriors
