Draymond Green headshot

Draymond Green Injury: Late addition to injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 21, 2024

Green is listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Timberwolves due to left ankle soreness.

Green is in danger of missing just his third game of the season Saturday after being a late addition to the injury report with an ankle injury. If Green is unable to suit up against Minnesota, Jonathan Kuminga and Kyle Anderson are candidates to receive increased playing time.

Draymond Green
Golden State Warriors
