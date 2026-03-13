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Draymond Green Injury: Late addition to injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2026 at 6:29pm

Green has been downgraded to questionable for Friday's game against the Timberwolves due to lower-back injury management.

Green was added to the injury report 45 minutes before tipoff, which suggests that he'll go through his pregame warmups before a final decision on his availability is made. If the veteran big man isn't cleared to play, Quinten Post, Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis would be candidates for increased playing time.

Draymond Green
Golden State Warriors
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