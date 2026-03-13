Draymond Green Injury: Late addition to injury report
Green has been downgraded to questionable for Friday's game against the Timberwolves due to lower-back injury management.
Green was added to the injury report 45 minutes before tipoff, which suggests that he'll go through his pregame warmups before a final decision on his availability is made. If the veteran big man isn't cleared to play, Quinten Post, Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis would be candidates for increased playing time.
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