Draymond Green headshot

Draymond Green Injury: Late scratch Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Green (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.

Green was originally slated to start Sunday but was a late scratch due to lower-back soreness. It's not clear who will start instead, though Al Horford and Quinten Post figure to be the top candidates. Green's next chance to play is Tuesday against the Pelicans.

Draymond Green
Golden State Warriors
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Draymond Green
