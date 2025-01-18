Fantasy Basketball
Draymond Green headshot

Draymond Green Injury: Limps to locker room

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 18, 2025 at 6:05pm

Green limped back to the locker room during Saturday's game against Washington with 9:00 minutes remaining in the first quarter, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

This is awful luck for Green, who just returned from a three-game absence after battling an illness. If Green is unable to return Saturday, the Warriors could rely on Gui Santos to pick up most of his minutes.

Draymond Green
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
