Draymond Green headshot

Draymond Green Injury: Listed as probable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 16, 2026 at 10:55am

Green (back) is probable for Monday's game against the Wizards.

Green is on track to return from a two-game absence after battling a nagging back issue. Across his last five appearances, the veteran has averaged 9.6 points, 6.8 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 32.0 minutes per contest.

Draymond Green
Golden State Warriors
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