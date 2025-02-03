Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Draymond Green headshot

Draymond Green Injury: Listed probable for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 3, 2025 at 9:34am

Green (calf) is probable to return for Monday's game against Orlando.

Green, who has missed eight of Golden State's last nine games with a left calf strain, appears set to make a return. He could have restrictions, however, but there hasn't been any official reporting on that matter yet. Green holds averages of 8.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

Draymond Green
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now