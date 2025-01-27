Fantasy Basketball
Draymond Green

Draymond Green Injury: Making good progress

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 27, 2025 at 1:11pm

The Warriors announced Monday that Green is making good progress with his recovery from a strained left calf.

Green has missed the past four games for the Warriors, but a return appears to be on the horizon. He's been cleared to begin light on-court work, and he's expected to rejoin parts of practice in the coming days. Based on this update, it would be a big surprise if he returned prior to Jan. 31 against the Suns, meaning he will miss at least a couple more games.

Draymond Green
Golden State Warriors
