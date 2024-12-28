Draymond Green Injury: Officially questionable
Green (back) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Suns.
Green missed the first leg of the Warriors' back-to-back Friday with a lower back bruise but was expected to be back in action Saturday. However, he's been given a questionable tag, putting his availability back in doubt. Kyle Anderson drew the start Friday and would likely do so again if Green sits.
