Draymond Green Injury: Officially questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Green (back) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Suns.

Green missed the first leg of the Warriors' back-to-back Friday with a lower back bruise but was expected to be back in action Saturday. However, he's been given a questionable tag, putting his availability back in doubt. Kyle Anderson drew the start Friday and would likely do so again if Green sits.

