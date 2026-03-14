Draymond Green headshot

Draymond Green Injury: Out for Sunday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 14, 2026 at 11:05am

Green (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Knicks.

Green will miss his second consecutive game as he continues to manage a lingering lower-back issue. The veteran forward was a late scratch for Friday's loss to Minnesota, and with the Warriors entering a back-to-back set beginning Sunday in New York, the team has elected to hold him out for at least the first leg. His absence, combined with Kristaps Porzingis (illness management) and Al Horford (calf) also being ruled out, leaves Golden State's frontcourt severely depleted, and relying heavily on Quinten Post (ankle) and Gui Santos.

Draymond Green
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Draymond Green See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Draymond Green See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 9
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
5 days ago
Players Who Boost Fantasy Basketball Value In Limited Minutes
NBA
Players Who Boost Fantasy Basketball Value In Limited Minutes
Author Image
Dan Bruno
10 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
14 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, February 25
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, February 25
Rotowire Staff
17 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Joe Mayo
17 days ago