Draymond Green Injury: Probable Friday vs. Timberwolves
Green (calf) is probable for Friday's matchup against Minnesota, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
Green has missed the Warriors' last two matchups due to a left calf injury, though he is expected to return to game action Friday. The veteran forward underwent an MRI on Thursday that revealed there's no significant damage to the left calf, but he could operate under a minutes restriction when he returns.
