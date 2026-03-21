Draymond Green Injury: Questionable against Hawks
Green (back) is questionable for Saturday's game against Atlanta.
Green went scoreless in 22 minutes in Friday's loss to Detroit. It's the second of a back-to-back, so there's a good chance Green may not suit up Saturday against Atlanta. Unfortunately, the Warriors are already down Al Horford (calf) and Kristaps Porzingis (back). Quinten Post (foot) is also considered questionable. If Green and Post also aren't available, Omer Yurtseven and Gui Santos would be the favorites to split time in the middle.
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