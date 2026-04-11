Draymond Green Injury: Questionable for Sunday
Green is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Clippers due to lower-back injury management.
The veteran big man may be held out of Golden State's regular-season finale, which would open up minutes for guys like Malevy Leons and Charles Bassey. Green has scored in single digits in five straight games, averaging 5.0 points, 8.0 assists, 6.0 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks across 28.4 minutes per contest over that stretch.
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