Draymond Green headshot

Draymond Green Injury: Questionable for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Green is questionable for Wednesday's game in Memphis due to left lower back injury management.

Wednesday's game will be the second of a back-to-back set, so there's a decent chance Green will be watching from the sidelines after logging 32 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Pelicans. If Green is out, Al Horford, Quinten Post and Gui Santos will see a boost.

Draymond Green
Golden State Warriors
