Draymond Green Injury: Questionable for Wednesday
Green is questionable for Wednesday's game in Memphis due to left lower back injury management.
Wednesday's game will be the second of a back-to-back set, so there's a decent chance Green will be watching from the sidelines after logging 32 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Pelicans. If Green is out, Al Horford, Quinten Post and Gui Santos will see a boost.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Draymond Green See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 24Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 24Yesterday
-
NBA Start/Sit
Week 18 Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Key Injury Updates, Sleeper Picks2 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 Start/Sit: The Moose Is Loose23 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 2630 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Draymond Green See More