Draymond Green headshot

Draymond Green Injury: Ruled out for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 30, 2025

Green (calf) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Suns,Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Green will miss a seventh straight game for the Warriors as he continues to nurse a left calf strain. Andrew Wiggins will likely continue to start at Green's position, with Gary Payton also likely getting the nod as a starter. Gui Santos and Kevon Looney may continue to get more time on the floor, with the four-time NBA champion still on the mend.

Draymond Green
Golden State Warriors
