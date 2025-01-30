Draymond Green Injury: Ruled out for Friday

Green (calf) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Suns,Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Green will miss a seventh straight game for the Warriors as he continues to nurse a left calf strain. Andrew Wiggins will likely continue to start at Green's position, with Gary Payton also likely getting the nod as a starter. Gui Santos and Kevon Looney may continue to get more time on the floor, with the four-time NBA champion still on the mend.