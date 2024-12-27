Draymond Green Injury: Ruled out Friday

Green (back) is out for Friday's game against the Clippers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

The Warriors won't take any chances with Green's sore back, and he'll be rested in the first leg of this back-to-back set due to a left low back contusion. It remains to be seen if he'll be able to suit up Saturday against the Suns. Jonathan Kuminga and Kyle Anderson are options to replace Green in the starting lineup.