Draymond Green headshot

Draymond Green Injury: Ruled out Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2026 at 6:33pm

Green (back) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Green was added to the injury report 45 minutes before tipoff and ruled out shortly thereafter. With the veteran big man sidelined, Al Horford, Kristaps Porzingis and Quinten Post are candidates to see increased burn. Green's next opportunity to play will come Sunday in New York.

Draymond Green
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Draymond Green See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Draymond Green See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 9
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
4 days ago
Players Who Boost Fantasy Basketball Value In Limited Minutes
NBA
Players Who Boost Fantasy Basketball Value In Limited Minutes
Author Image
Dan Bruno
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
13 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, February 25
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, February 25
Rotowire Staff
16 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Joe Mayo
16 days ago