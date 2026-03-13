Draymond Green Injury: Ruled out Friday
Green (back) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Green was added to the injury report 45 minutes before tipoff and ruled out shortly thereafter. With the veteran big man sidelined, Al Horford, Kristaps Porzingis and Quinten Post are candidates to see increased burn. Green's next opportunity to play will come Sunday in New York.
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