Draymond Green Injury: Ruled out Saturday
Green (ankle) won't play in Saturday's game against the Timberwolves.
Earlier reports indicated Green was expected to play Saturday, but he'll wind up watching the contest from the sidelines instead. It's unclear if Green suffered a setback or if his ankle just didn't respond well in warmups. Regardless, Kyle Anderson will step into the starting lineup in Green's place. His next chance to play will come Monday against Indiana.
