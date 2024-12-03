Fantasy Basketball
Draymond Green headshot

Draymond Green Injury: Siting out Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 3, 2024 at 12:03pm

Green (calf) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets.

Head coach Steve Kerr had already hinted Monday that Green would probably miss Tuesday's contest, and the forward's absence has now been confirmed. The Warriors have already been using a 12-man rotation when at full strength, but with Green out, Kerr will likely condense the rotation to 11. Green's minutes will likely be filtered among a number of players, with Jonathan Kuminga and Kyle Anderson being two candidates to see increased run.

Draymond Green
Golden State Warriors
