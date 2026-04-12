Draymond Green Injury: Sitting versus Clippers
Green (back) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Clippers.
Green will get the night off before presumably returning for the Play-In Tournament. Without Green in the equation, De'Anthony Melton may move back into the starting lineup.
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