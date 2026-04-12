Draymond Green headshot

Draymond Green Injury: Sitting versus Clippers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Green (back) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Clippers.

Green will get the night off before presumably returning for the Play-In Tournament. Without Green in the equation, De'Anthony Melton may move back into the starting lineup.

Draymond Green
Golden State Warriors
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