Draymond Green Injury: Tests come back clean
The Warriors announced Thursday that an MRI on Green's calf came back clean, and he could return to action for Friday's game versus the Timberwolves.
While Green has avoided a serious injury, he has already been ruled out for Thursday's contest against Houston. Until the 34-year-old forward is able to suit up, Jonathan Kuminga will likely continue to receive increased playing time.
