Draymond Green headshot

Draymond Green Injury: Tests come back clean

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 5, 2024 at 3:14pm

The Warriors announced Thursday that an MRI on Green's calf came back clean, and he could return to action for Friday's game versus the Timberwolves.

While Green has avoided a serious injury, he has already been ruled out for Thursday's contest against Houston. Until the 34-year-old forward is able to suit up, Jonathan Kuminga will likely continue to receive increased playing time.

Draymond Green
Golden State Warriors
