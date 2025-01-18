Draymond Green Injury: To undergo an MRI
Green will undergo an MRI on his left calf Sunday, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Green left Saturday's game versus the Wizards with what was described as "tightness" in his calf. He had a significant limp after the game, however, so presumably the Warriors are looking for a bit more clarity via an MRI. For now, fantasy managers should consider him questionable for Monday's game versus Boston.
