Draymond Green headshot

Draymond Green Injury: Trending toward return Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 12, 2025 at 11:59am

Coach Steve Kerr said Sunday that Green (back) was able to practice and is expected to play in Monday's matchup versus the Raptors, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Green is expected to make his return to game action after he was ruled out of Friday's loss to Indiana due to a back injury. Over his last five outings, the veteran big man has averaged 9.6 points, 5.6 assists, 5.4 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and 1.0 steals across 29.2 minutes per contest.

Draymond Green
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
