Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Draymond Green headshot

Draymond Green Injury: Warming up against Cleveland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 8, 2024

Green (knee) is warming up with the intention of playing in Friday's game versus the Cavaliers, Sam Gordon of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Green is officially listed as questionable Friday due to a right knee contusion but will likely attempt to play through his injury. The 34-year-old big man is shooting 43.5 percent on 2.9 three-point attempts per contest this season.

Draymond Green
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now