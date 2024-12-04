Draymond Green Injury: Will not play Thursday
Green (calf) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Houston.
Green was scheduled for an MRI on Wednesday, although results have yet to be shared. Thursday's contest represents the front half of a back-to-back set, with Minnesota coming to town Friday, so Green's left calf tightness will likely be handled with an abundance of caution. Stephen Curry (ankle management) will also be inactive Thursday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now