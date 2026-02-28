Draymond Green News: Available to play Saturday
Green (back) is available for Saturday's game against the Lakers.
Green has been cleared to suit up after sitting out Wednesday's win over Memphis for injury management. The veteran anchor of the Warriors' defense is expected to reclaim his starting role in the frontcourt.
