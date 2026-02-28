Draymond Green headshot

Draymond Green News: Available to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2026 at 4:59pm

Green (back) is available for Saturday's game against the Lakers.

Green has been cleared to suit up after sitting out Wednesday's win over Memphis for injury management. The veteran anchor of the Warriors' defense is expected to reclaim his starting role in the frontcourt.

Draymond Green
Golden State Warriors
