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Draymond Green News: Available to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Green (back) has been cleared to play in Saturday's game against Atlanta.

Green will suit up for the second leg of a back-to-back despite dealing with nagging lower-back soreness that had him listed as questionable earlier in the day. The veteran forward is coming off a scoreless performance in Friday's loss to Detroit, though he salvaged his fantasy line with five rebounds and six assists in 22 minutes. His availability is crucial for a depleted Warriors frontcourt that is currently without Al Horford (calf) and Kristaps Porzingis (back).

Draymond Green
Golden State Warriors
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