Draymond Green News: Available to play Saturday
Green (back) has been cleared to play in Saturday's game against Atlanta.
Green will suit up for the second leg of a back-to-back despite dealing with nagging lower-back soreness that had him listed as questionable earlier in the day. The veteran forward is coming off a scoreless performance in Friday's loss to Detroit, though he salvaged his fantasy line with five rebounds and six assists in 22 minutes. His availability is crucial for a depleted Warriors frontcourt that is currently without Al Horford (calf) and Kristaps Porzingis (back).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Draymond Green See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 165 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 165 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 156 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 912 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Players Who Boost Fantasy Basketball Value In Limited Minutes17 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Draymond Green See More