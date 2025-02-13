Draymond Green News: Busy on defense in loss

Green registered 13 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, five assists, two blocks and three steals in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 111-107 loss to Dallas.

The veteran center has produced at least five combined blocks and steals in three straight games, making a big impact at the defensive end of the court since Jimmy Butler made his Golden State debut. Green has been able to suit up for all six contests so far in February while playing through minor calf and neck issues, averaging 8.2 points, 5.8 assists, 4.7 boards, 2.7 steals and 1.0 blocks on the month in 32.0 minutes a game.