Draymond Green News: Cleared to play Monday
Green (back) is available for Monday's game against the Wizards.
Green was previously tagged as probable and will suit up as expected after missing the previous two contests due to lingering lower-back soreness. Through five March appearances, the veteran is averaging 9.6 points, 6.8 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals while shooting 51.5 percent from the field and 45.8 percent from beyond the arc.
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