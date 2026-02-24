Draymond Green headshot

Draymond Green News: Cleared to play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Green (back) is available for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans.

Green was scratched right before Sunday's tip-off against the Nuggets due to lower-back soreness, but the veteran big man has been given the green light to play Tuesday. He has averaged 8.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists over 25.8 minutes per game over his last six outings.

Draymond Green
Golden State Warriors
