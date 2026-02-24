Draymond Green News: Cleared to play Tuesday
Green (back) is available for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans.
Green was scratched right before Sunday's tip-off against the Nuggets due to lower-back soreness, but the veteran big man has been given the green light to play Tuesday. He has averaged 8.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists over 25.8 minutes per game over his last six outings.
