Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Draymond Green headshot

Draymond Green News: Coming off bench Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

Green is not in the Warriors' starting lineup for Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Green will come off the bench Friday as he eases his way back from a two-game absence due to a left calf injury. Jonathan Kuminga -- who is coming off a 33-point performance against the Rockets on Thursday -- will remain in the Warriors' starting lineup for a third consecutive game.

Draymond Green
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now