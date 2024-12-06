Draymond Green News: Coming off bench Friday
Green is not in the Warriors' starting lineup for Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Green will come off the bench Friday as he eases his way back from a two-game absence due to a left calf injury. Jonathan Kuminga -- who is coming off a 33-point performance against the Rockets on Thursday -- will remain in the Warriors' starting lineup for a third consecutive game.
