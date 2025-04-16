Draymond Green News: Double-digit dimes in Play-In win

Green posted four points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, 10 assists, one block and three steals in 31 minutes before fouling out of Tuesday's 121-116 Play-In Game win over the Grizzlies.

With Jimmy Butler and Stephen Curry combining for 75 points, Green was able to concentrate on his supporting duties as he led the Warriors in assists and tied Butler for the team led in steals on the night. It's the first time the veteran center had supplied double-digit dimes since he recorded a triple-double April 1, in a game that was also against Memphis. Green might need to be more disciplined when the playoffs proper begin, and Golden State takes on a young and hungry Houston squad in the first round.