Draymond Green News: Double-double vs. Orlando

Green registered 12 points (3-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Thursday's 121-115 win over the Magic.

Green led the Warriors in rebounding Thursday while logging his fifth double-double of the season. He's never been known for his scoring, but he has scored in double digits in five of his last six outings and has shot 49.1 percent from the field over that span. Green and the Warriors will look to extend their five-game winning streak to six against the 76ers on Saturday.