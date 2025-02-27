Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Draymond Green headshot

Draymond Green News: Double-double vs. Orlando

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Green registered 12 points (3-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Thursday's 121-115 win over the Magic.

Green led the Warriors in rebounding Thursday while logging his fifth double-double of the season. He's never been known for his scoring, but he has scored in double digits in five of his last six outings and has shot 49.1 percent from the field over that span. Green and the Warriors will look to extend their five-game winning streak to six against the 76ers on Saturday.

Draymond Green
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now