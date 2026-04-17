Draymond Green News: Ejected in season-ending loss

Green was ejected with 1:04 remaining in the fourth quarter of Friday's 111-96 Play-In Tournament loss to the Suns after fouling out at the 1:06 mark. He closed with five points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, two rebounds and one steal across 36 minutes.

Both Devin Booker and Green, who was on the bench, were ejected late in the fourth quarter. The veteran big man and the Warriors will now look ahead to next season, though Green does hold a $27.7 million player option for the 2026-27 campaign. He finished the regular season with averages of 8.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 0.9 steals across 27.5 minutes per game in 68 outings.