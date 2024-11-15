Fantasy Basketball
Draymond Green News: Ejected late Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Green was ejected from Friday's game against the Grizzlies after being assessed two techincal fouls, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Green received the technical fouls from the bench while arguing with officials, and head coach Steve Kerr was also assessed a technical foul, though this all occurred late in the fourth quarter. Green will finish his night with 13 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal over 30 minutes.

