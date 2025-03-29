Draymond Green News: Fills stat sheet Friday

Green chipped in six points (2-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals across 25 minutes before fouling out of Friday's 111-95 victory over the Pelicans.

The Warriors cruised to an easy win Friday on the heels of the performances from Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler, but the Warriors wouldn't be where they are right now in the standings if it weren't for Green's contributions. His numbers don't jump off the page, but the veteran has been putting up excellent figures across the board, sometimes as a scorer but more often than not as a defender and playmaker. Green has been averaging 9.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.0 blocks per game since the beginning of March.