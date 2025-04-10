Draymond Green News: Fills up stat sheet in loss

Green logged 13 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 114-111 loss to the Spurs.

Green came tantalizingly close to a triple-double during the shocking loss, and his clutch free throws in the final seconds gave the Warriors a chance to take it to overtime. Harrison Barnes thwarted that wish, and the result is a potential drop into the play-in tournament. Luckily for the Warriors, the hot-headed Green has managed to stay out of trouble and will be a full participant as the team makes a final push to improve their postseason outlook.