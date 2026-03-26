Draymond Green News: Full stat line in win

Green totaled seven points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 109-106 victory over Brooklyn.

Green continues to chip in across the board and provide low-end fantasy appeal in most formats. Over his last six appearances, the veteran forward has averaged 8.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.5 steals in 30.2 minutes per game.