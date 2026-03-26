Draymond Green headshot

Draymond Green News: Full stat line in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Green totaled seven points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 109-106 victory over Brooklyn.

Green continues to chip in across the board and provide low-end fantasy appeal in most formats. Over his last six appearances, the veteran forward has averaged 8.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.5 steals in 30.2 minutes per game.

Draymond Green
Golden State Warriors
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