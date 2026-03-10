Draymond Green News: Game-high 11 assists Monday
Green accumulated six points (2-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and 11 assists in 32 minutes during Monday's 119-116 loss to the Jazz.
The 11 dimes were Green's most since the Jan. 5 loss to the Clippers. The veteran forward remains a relatively low-end fantasy option, averaging 9.4 points, 6.1 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.7 three-pointers in 29.2 minutes per tilt in his last 10 games while shooting just 41.7 percent from the field during this span.
