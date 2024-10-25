Draymond Green News: Gets green light Friday

Green (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Jazz.

Green is dealing with a left knee contusion, though he will give it a go Friday. The 34-year-old was able to put up shots during the cub's optional morning shootaround, and he will likely be in for his normal workload against the Jazz. Green tallied eight points (3-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 20 minutes in Wednesday's regular-season opener -- a blowout win over Portland.