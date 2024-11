Green closed Wednesday's 105-101 loss to the Thunder with 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-8 3Pt), 13 rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and one steal in 32 minutes.

Although Green recorded his second double-double of the season, he logged his sixth technical foul. He's inching closer to 16 technical fouls, which requires an automatic one-game suspension from the league.