Draymond Green headshot

Draymond Green News: Gets start Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 8, 2024 at 5:18pm

Green will enter the starting lineup in Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

The veteran big man will supplant Kevon Looney in the starting five on Sunday. Green has appeared in only three of the Warriors' last five outings due to a left calf injury, during which he averaged 11.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.3 blocks across 29.7 minutes per contest.

