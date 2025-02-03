Draymond Green News: Good to go Monday
Green (calf) is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Magic, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Green has been given the green light to suit up Monday after missing seven consecutive matchups with a left calf strain. It's unknown if he'll be on any kind of minute restriction in his first game back, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see the team keep a close eye on his playing time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now