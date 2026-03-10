Draymond Green News: Good to go Tuesday
Green (back) will play Tuesday against the Bulls.
Coach Steve Kerr noted leading up to Tuesday's game that Green was expected to play, and he's since been given the green light to suit up. He's averaging 8.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 7.2 assists over his last five appearances.
